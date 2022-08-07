BubbaG
Life happened - need to sell. Virtually a new car mechanically. All new drivetrain (except driveshaft), suspension (except spindles & K-member), steering (except rack), and brakes. New tires. All new nuts and bolts throughout. Uncatted exhaust. 1992 Mustang GT hatch & taillight panel. Less than 500 miles since rebuild. Very quick car. Partial parts list:
- Balanced 351W .040” over (358 ci) w/10.27:1 compression
- Keith Black hypereutectic asymmetrical domed pistons
- Clevite P-Series tri-metal main, rod & cam bearings
- ARP main cap studs, head bolts & oil pump shaft (safety wired oil pump bolts)
- Pro Products PowerForce harmonic damper
- Aluminum heads – 170 cc intake & 60cc exhaust; 2.02” intake & 1.60” exhaust valves
- COMP Cams hydraulic roller cam & lifters – 110 LSA, 230o/236o duration & .513”/.529” lift
- COMP Cams dual roller timing set, valve springs, retainers, locks & guide plates
- Scorpion 1.6 aluminum full roller rocker arms
- Trick-Flow custom length pushrods
- Shelby Cobra aluminum valve covers (Glyptal sealed inside)
- Pro Products Typhoon high-rise dual plane aluminum intake manifold w/rear coolant crossover
- Holley polished aluminum 750 cfm vacuum secondaries carburetor
- JEGS 110 gph 3/8” in/out fuel pump
- MSD 6AL digital electronic ignition w/rev limiter, billet distributor, plug wires & tach adapter
- ME Wagner adjustable PCV valve
- BBK chrome long tube headers - 1.75” primaries & 3” collectors
- Flowmaster FX mufflers & 2.5” stainless steel H-pipe & exhaust
- Urethane motor mounts
- 125 amp alternator w/125 amp MEGA fuse
- SVE four-row aluminum radiator
- TCI manual valve body C4 transmission w/deep sump pan
- B&M 2,500 rpm stall torque converter
- Summit SFI 29.1 flexplate
- Four-pass transmission cooler
- B&M Starshifter (dual pattern)
- Stifflers transmission crossmember
- Lakewood driveshaft loop
- Ford Racing 3.73 differential gear set & bearings
- Ford Racing 31 spline TractionLoc differential & axles
- ARP differential carrier bearing studs
- Lethal Performance 8.8 differential housing brace
- Scott Drake aluminum differential cover & stud girdle
- Steeda 2.5” rear wheel studs
- UPR caster/camber plates
- Addco 1.125” front sway bar & end links w/urethane bushings
- Prothane urethane steering rack bushings
- J&M adjustable tubular lower control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings
- J&M tubular upper control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings
- Rear upper & lower torque box reinforcements
- Welded-in subframe connectors
- All new brakes – booster, master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, drums, shoes & wheel cylinders
- All new fuel & brake hard & soft lines
- New fuel tank
- APS digital wideband air/fuel ratio gauge w/Bosch O2 sensor
- Glowshift transmission temperature gauge
- LED instrumentation lighting
- All new upholstery & carpet; new heater core
- Grant steering wheel
