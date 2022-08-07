For Sale 1986 Capstang (Part Capri & part Mustang) $12,000 Galena, Ohio

Life happened - need to sell. Virtually a new car mechanically. All new drivetrain (except driveshaft), suspension (except spindles & K-member), steering (except rack), and brakes. New tires. All new nuts and bolts throughout. Uncatted exhaust. 1992 Mustang GT hatch & taillight panel. Less than 500 miles since rebuild. Very quick car. Partial parts list:
  • Balanced 351W .040” over (358 ci) w/10.27:1 compression
  • Keith Black hypereutectic asymmetrical domed pistons
  • Clevite P-Series tri-metal main, rod & cam bearings
  • ARP main cap studs, head bolts & oil pump shaft (safety wired oil pump bolts)
  • Pro Products PowerForce harmonic damper
  • Aluminum heads – 170 cc intake & 60cc exhaust; 2.02” intake & 1.60” exhaust valves
  • COMP Cams hydraulic roller cam & lifters – 110 LSA, 230o/236o duration & .513”/.529” lift
  • COMP Cams dual roller timing set, valve springs, retainers, locks & guide plates
  • Scorpion 1.6 aluminum full roller rocker arms
  • Trick-Flow custom length pushrods
  • Shelby Cobra aluminum valve covers (Glyptal sealed inside)
  • Pro Products Typhoon high-rise dual plane aluminum intake manifold w/rear coolant crossover
  • Holley polished aluminum 750 cfm vacuum secondaries carburetor
  • JEGS 110 gph 3/8” in/out fuel pump
  • MSD 6AL digital electronic ignition w/rev limiter, billet distributor, plug wires & tach adapter
  • ME Wagner adjustable PCV valve
  • BBK chrome long tube headers - 1.75” primaries & 3” collectors
  • Flowmaster FX mufflers & 2.5” stainless steel H-pipe & exhaust
  • Urethane motor mounts
  • 125 amp alternator w/125 amp MEGA fuse
  • SVE four-row aluminum radiator
  • TCI manual valve body C4 transmission w/deep sump pan
  • B&M 2,500 rpm stall torque converter
  • Summit SFI 29.1 flexplate
  • Four-pass transmission cooler
  • B&M Starshifter (dual pattern)
  • Stifflers transmission crossmember
  • Lakewood driveshaft loop
  • Ford Racing 3.73 differential gear set & bearings
  • Ford Racing 31 spline TractionLoc differential & axles
  • ARP differential carrier bearing studs
  • Lethal Performance 8.8 differential housing brace
  • Scott Drake aluminum differential cover & stud girdle
  • Steeda 2.5” rear wheel studs
  • UPR caster/camber plates
  • Addco 1.125” front sway bar & end links w/urethane bushings
  • Prothane urethane steering rack bushings
  • J&M adjustable tubular lower control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings
  • J&M tubular upper control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings
  • Rear upper & lower torque box reinforcements
  • Welded-in subframe connectors
  • All new brakes – booster, master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, drums, shoes & wheel cylinders
  • All new fuel & brake hard & soft lines
  • New fuel tank
  • APS digital wideband air/fuel ratio gauge w/Bosch O2 sensor
  • Glowshift transmission temperature gauge
  • LED instrumentation lighting
  • All new upholstery & carpet; new heater core
  • Grant steering wheel
 

