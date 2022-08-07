Balanced 351W .040” over (358 ci) w/10.27:1 compression

Keith Black hypereutectic asymmetrical domed pistons

Clevite P-Series tri-metal main, rod & cam bearings

ARP main cap studs, head bolts & oil pump shaft (safety wired oil pump bolts)

Pro Products PowerForce harmonic damper

Aluminum heads – 170 cc intake & 60cc exhaust; 2.02” intake & 1.60” exhaust valves

COMP Cams hydraulic roller cam & lifters – 110 LSA, 230o/236o duration & .513”/.529” lift

COMP Cams dual roller timing set, valve springs, retainers, locks & guide plates

Scorpion 1.6 aluminum full roller rocker arms

Trick-Flow custom length pushrods

Shelby Cobra aluminum valve covers (Glyptal sealed inside)

Pro Products Typhoon high-rise dual plane aluminum intake manifold w/rear coolant crossover

Holley polished aluminum 750 cfm vacuum secondaries carburetor

JEGS 110 gph 3/8” in/out fuel pump

MSD 6AL digital electronic ignition w/rev limiter, billet distributor, plug wires & tach adapter

ME Wagner adjustable PCV valve

BBK chrome long tube headers - 1.75” primaries & 3” collectors

Flowmaster FX mufflers & 2.5” stainless steel H-pipe & exhaust

Urethane motor mounts

125 amp alternator w/125 amp MEGA fuse

SVE four-row aluminum radiator

TCI manual valve body C4 transmission w/deep sump pan

B&M 2,500 rpm stall torque converter

Summit SFI 29.1 flexplate

Four-pass transmission cooler

B&M Starshifter (dual pattern)

Stifflers transmission crossmember

Lakewood driveshaft loop

Ford Racing 3.73 differential gear set & bearings

Ford Racing 31 spline TractionLoc differential & axles

ARP differential carrier bearing studs

Lethal Performance 8.8 differential housing brace

Scott Drake aluminum differential cover & stud girdle

Steeda 2.5” rear wheel studs

UPR caster/camber plates

Addco 1.125” front sway bar & end links w/urethane bushings

Prothane urethane steering rack bushings

J&M adjustable tubular lower control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings

J&M tubular upper control arms w/Delrin poly-ball bushings

Rear upper & lower torque box reinforcements

Welded-in subframe connectors

All new brakes – booster, master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, drums, shoes & wheel cylinders

All new fuel & brake hard & soft lines

New fuel tank

APS digital wideband air/fuel ratio gauge w/Bosch O2 sensor

Glowshift transmission temperature gauge

LED instrumentation lighting

All new upholstery & carpet; new heater core

Grant steering wheel

Life happened - need to sell. Virtually a new car mechanically. All new drivetrain (except driveshaft), suspension (except spindles & K-member), steering (except rack), and brakes. New tires. All new nuts and bolts throughout. Uncatted exhaust. 1992 Mustang GT hatch & taillight panel. Less than 500 miles since rebuild. Very quick car. Partial parts list: