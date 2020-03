Hi guys I'm looking for an answer to my problem that I'm dealing with. I just recently did a tune up on my 5.0 carbed engine. Plugs,wires cap and rotor. The motor will start and then rev to about 4 grand and die . I can feather the gas pedal and it usually revs again to about 4000 and it eventually dies. It will keep starting but it always does the same thing. Any ideas?