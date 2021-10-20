For Sale 1986 Mustang hatchback 5.0 for restoration. 2nd owner, 99% stock

D

Diddimus

New Member
Mar 20, 2020
7
0
1
65
Huntsville Alabama
Fox Classifieds Year
1986
Drive train good, body dinged up, has louvers,Grey w/blue interior 99% stock. missing smog pump, alternator, and injectors different.
This is a restoration project so if you want something pretty don't bother. I Have been driving it for a year, not what I intended. It's just not an everyday driver, especially with three 80 lb dogs in it. $2000.00 firm Contact: Tom Williams Huntsville Al 256-468-3374
001.jpg
000.00
 

Attachments

  • 000_0571.JPG
    000_0571.JPG
    461.7 KB · Views: 22
  • 20190526_174450.jpg
    20190526_174450.jpg
    324.8 KB · Views: 17
  • 20191127_162109 (1).jpg
    20191127_162109 (1).jpg
    576.5 KB · Views: 19

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom