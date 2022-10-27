I just bought this 87 GT and someone decided to go with a carb, I’m in the process of swapping it back over to EFI and I’ve run into some wiring issues. I’ve got two wires with connectors on them under the drivers side dash that I can’t find a home for. One is yellow and the other is gray with a yellow stripe. I’m pretty sure the yellow one comes off of the ignition switch but I can’t find anywhere to plug either of them into. All help and suggestions are greatly appreciated