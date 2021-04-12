SFR
Apr 12, 2021
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 55
Hi All - new to the forum, bust have been reading a bunch for months.
I recently installed a 5.0 in my 76 Bronco and have a couple of questions.
The engine (I bought it this way so don‘t have anymore details than this):
Because of the 24lb injectors, I believe I need a matched MAF. The one that‘s on it is part number E9ZF-12B579-AA AFU55-03; is this correct? If not which one do I need? Also, when I replace it how does it get calibrated?
It runs great initially but after driving for 5 mins it get super lean (backfires from intake). If I wait it out it will go back to normal however the lean condition returns intermittently. I read a bunch here and pulled the plug on the O2 sensors and it run fine no backfiring.
If the MAF is incorrect, could that cause the backfiring problem?
thanks in advance.
Sonny
