Engine was rebuilt, new bearings, rings, oil pump...

GT 40P heads

GT 40 intake (upper/lower)

1.72 Scorpion roller rockers

Stock cam

24lb injectors

EGR delete

Hi All - new to the forum, bust have been reading a bunch for months.I recently installed a 5.0 in my 76 Bronco and have a couple of questions.The engine (I bought it this way so don‘t have anymore details than this):Few question:Because of the 24lb injectors, I believe I need a matched MAF. The one that‘s on it is part number E9ZF-12B579-AA AFU55-03; is this correct? If not which one do I need? Also, when I replace it how does it get calibrated?It runs great initially but after driving for 5 mins it get super lean (backfires from intake). If I wait it out it will go back to normal however the lean condition returns intermittently. I read a bunch here and pulled the plug on the O2 sensors and it run fine no backfiring.If the MAF is incorrect, could that cause the backfiring problem?thanks in advance.Sonny