I'm considering selling my 1989 GT and I was hoping to get some feedback on possible price. I've done a lot of looking and prices seem to be on the rise but I'm not really sure what to expect because very little is stock on this car. The odometer shows 113k but it doesn't have the original engine, the entire thing was removed and painted when the heads, cam, and intake was installed. I'm assuming it's a stock bottom end with nothing fancy in terms of rods, pistons, etc. It's always been garaged and never driven in the rain. There are no issues with the car at present and it's rust free. I have copies of all the receipts and a notebook with my maintenance log. Thank you in advance for looking. This forum has always been extremely helpful.



The car made 280hp and 313tq on the dyno



Anything with an asterisk was installed within the last 1k miles



Drive train:

TrickFlow StreetBurner EFI upper and lower intake manifolds (Part#51500001)

TrickFlow Twisted wedge Street/Track heat aluminum heads

Cam - spec unknown

BBK cold air intake

70mm throttle body

72mm mass air meter

BBK high flow cats

Flowmaster muffler with turn downs

MSD ignition

Aluminum radiator with Flex a lite electric fan and thermostatic controller

AC delete

Smog pump delete

Transmission rebuilt in 2015 and in 2017 I replaced 1st/2nd synchros, 3rd/4th slider, input shaft

McLeod stage 1 clutch *

Centerforce flywheel *

Aluminum driveshaft

3.55 rear

Adjustable clutch cable with aluminum quadrant





Suspension/Brakes:

Full 5 lug disc conversion from SN95 Mustang with 31 spline axles

94-95 Spindles

Koni yellow adjustable shocks

Steeda front and rear lowering springs

Steeda 5 link rear suspension

-steeda upper and rear lower control arms

-rear sway bar

-panhard bar



13 inch Brembo 4 piston front brakes (2000 Cobra R kit) with proportioning valve

13 inch rear Cobra brakes with caliper bracket

Stainless steel brake lines

BBK front sway bar

Steeda ball joints

Steeda tie rod ends

Steeda bump steer kit

BBK strut tower brace

UPR caster camber plates (passenger side bearing cup recently replaced)

Full length subframe connectors

4 point roll cage

Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires - Good tread 245 up front and 275 in rear





Interior:

Corbeau CR1 - black *

Corbeau 3 point seat belts - black *

5 point harness

Repainted interior panels with original Ford smoke grey from LMR

5.0 floor mats *

Momo steering wheel with optional quick release *

Rear seat delete

Pioneer head unit *new

Eclipse subwoofer build into spare tire cavity

Kenwood rear speakers

Sony xplode front speakers

Hurst short throw shifter (all hardware under shifter was also replaced) *

New shifter bezel and boot *

New dust boot around e-brake handle *





Exterior:

Rio red painted in 2015 or 2016. Car is Rio Red or Vermillion Red. Paint brand is Nason.

18 inch cobra style wheels (I believe these to be cast and not forged)

SVE one piece headlights - black

LED Park lights, front turn signal, reverse lights, rear brake lights



Maintenance:

New power steering pump

New AGR 15:1 Performance rack

Maximum Motorsports solid steering shaft with solid rack bushings

New spark plugs and wires

New driver side window motor

New passenger side lock actuator

New fuel filter

New fuel level sending unit

New fuel filler neck grommet

New rocker arm stud and valve cover gasket on pass side

New overflow bottle

Hatch striker bushing

New speedometer cable

New serpentine belt