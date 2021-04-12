Hi everyone,



So I have this issue with my 1990 GT where if it sits for 4-5 days or so it won't start. The battery is fairly new. It was charged up before winter and then disconnected where it sat for a good 4-5 months. Hooked it back up and it fired right up so I think the battery is OK. When running I am getting 14.6V so I think the alternator and charging system are OK.



I just did that draw test where you disconnect the negative cable and put the multimeter from the cable to the post. I have a draw of about 0.172A. I pulled all the fuses and relays/breakers from the panel and the only one that dropped it slightly was the airbag system fuse, but even then it only went down to about .158A so I don't think that is my issue. My electrical knowledge is not great at all so I was wondering if anyone had any ideas on where to go from here? I did disconnect the alternator just to see what happened - I read that sometimes something internal to them can cause a draw, but no change.



To my knowledge this problem is new, but the car was driven daily before covid so maybe it always had it and I just didn't know because it never sat more than a couple of days on the weekend...