I have 1990 mustang gt and I'll be driving and everything is okay but let's say I'm in 5th gear if I go into neutral to coast the rpm rise to 3k, sometimes even stalls. I bought a new iac and fuel filter and I haven't stalled YET but I haven't drove it much , but it's still rising in rpm to 3k while driving in between shifts or stopping at light . Also if I push the clutch in it stops and rpm goes back down.PLEASE HELP!!!