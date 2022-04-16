Engine 1990 GT suddenly dies while driving

R

RedFox90

Apr 15, 2022
I've recently ran into the problem of my 1990 foxbody dying while driving. It could be either in my neighborhood a few blocks from the house or the next time I take it out it won't die at all. It's very sporadic, but continuously happening. I've replaced the ignition switch and that didn't work. It doesn't seem fuel related as it just cuts off without any sputtering or anything like that. Once it dies I can turn the key back and crank it immediately again while coasting. It always starts right back up. I'm at a loss, as I've taken it to my mechanic and they can't figure out what's going on with it. They said they've checked the grounds and wiring and can't seem to find anything loose or out of the norm. I've read some posts it could be distributor, fuel pump, IAC,etc. I'm not sure if we've had other people with the same problems on here and diagnosed exactly the root cause with same issues? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
 

