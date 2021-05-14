1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

Hi All,

Looking to get your feed back on this. I purchased a 1991 Ford Mustang 5.0 LX Convertible. I'm thinking about selling this project of mine.

How much do you think I can sell it for?

No rust at all!

I have spend about 6k in just parts. Here is a run down of some of the new/used parts.

1. Oxygen Sensors - L and Right
2. Emissions system
3. AC system redone
4. Electric Fan
5. Mishimoto Radiator
6. New fuel filter
7. New spark plug
8. Spark plug wires
9. 130 AMP alternator
10. EGR
11. new door/window switches
12. power door/window switch bezels
13. Convertible top motor
14. new convertible top hoses
15. (1) Hydraulic
16. Felt window guild
17. Used rear quarter panels
18. carpet for rear quarter panels
19. Door weather stripping
20. Sound proof sheets
21. new rear brake lights
22. complete 5 lug upgrade kit for front and rear - 1800.00
23. new light and convertible switch
24. New lock switch
25. Chilton and Electrical, and CD manual
26. New 130amp cable
27. Console and the dash has been dyed - black
28. Used steering wheel.
29. New battery tray
30. new CAI box
31. new TPS
32. new Cap nd rotor
33. New Mach 1 front and rear seats upholstery
34. new form for front seats
35. front seat switch
36. New year core
 

