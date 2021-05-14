1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0

Hi All,



Looking to get your feed back on this. I purchased a 1991 Ford Mustang 5.0 LX Convertible. I'm thinking about selling this project of mine.



How much do you think I can sell it for?



No rust at all!



I have spend about 6k in just parts. Here is a run down of some of the new/used parts.



1. Oxygen Sensors - L and Right

2. Emissions system

3. AC system redone

4. Electric Fan

5. Mishimoto Radiator

6. New fuel filter

7. New spark plug

8. Spark plug wires

9. 130 AMP alternator

10. EGR

11. new door/window switches

12. power door/window switch bezels

13. Convertible top motor

14. new convertible top hoses

15. (1) Hydraulic

16. Felt window guild

17. Used rear quarter panels

18. carpet for rear quarter panels

19. Door weather stripping

20. Sound proof sheets

21. new rear brake lights

22. complete 5 lug upgrade kit for front and rear - 1800.00

23. new light and convertible switch

24. New lock switch

25. Chilton and Electrical, and CD manual

26. New 130amp cable

27. Console and the dash has been dyed - black

28. Used steering wheel.

29. New battery tray

30. new CAI box

31. new TPS

32. new Cap nd rotor

33. New Mach 1 front and rear seats upholstery

34. new form for front seats

35. front seat switch

36. New year core