1991 GT just up and died while driving

As the title says, it just died. I was at highway speed (maybe 60) and just lost all power. The gauges still worked, except the tach went to 0, even with the clutch engaged, and I know the engine was spinning since I had battery charge and power steering. And to test, I downshifted and released the clutch while coasting. The engine did not fire and the tach still showed 0. Because of this, I first suspect a crank position sensor or some sensor in the distributor. The car would not restart, even after sitting 30 minutes. The funny thing is that I coasted to a stop in a Ford dealership. The kind sales people helped me push it into a parking spot.

Now, it has been raining all day, and I did go through some puddles and splashed a lot. But nothing just prior to the failure.

Things I checked while I was there before my wife came to pick me up were: Rotor is turning while cranking, gauges seem to respond while in ON position and cranking, I 'think' I hear the fuel pump turning on with key on. Since the tach went 0 while on the road, I suspect some engine position sensor, or the ECM could just have died.



Any other thoughts as to what the culprit could be?



A little background. This is a 1-owner car, I bought it new. It has over a quarter million miles and is still a daily driver, as it always has been. No major mods outside of Flowmasters and K&N filter. The car has a manual transmission. I just filled up the tank 30 minutes before crap-out, but I had driven 10 miles or more, so the fuel is good. It has been hard to start, but I attribute that to fouled injectors, and injector cleaner is making a difference. This issue has been going on for a while, with backfiring occasionally, which is something new. ECM codes show some problem in the thermactor system, which I believe is unrelated to the assumed injector problem.