1991 GT only starts in neutral

Hey guys! My automatic 1991 mustang recently died while driving. I originally thought it was a fueling issue since this car has sat for a while, but when i put it up on a lift, it started with no fuss in neutral. The catch is that it believes it is in drive. It will crank and start for one second when in park before shutting off.. Ive read about a transmission range sensor located on the linkage, but that is nowhere to be found. Any ideas?