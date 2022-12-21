1991 GT Vert…Reinstalling removed factory A/C

I’m new to the forum and a new old mustang owner…I recently purchased a 91 GT convertible. The car was on its way to becoming a drag racer but is still relatively stock. I plan to take it back to completely stock…The previous owner removed the factory A/C, and it looks like the power steering pump may have been repositioned. I’m trying to figure out how to mount the compressor, locate the compressor and pressure switch wiring. Also the condenser has been removed and there is an electric fan installed…is the electric fan an aftermarket add on? I can’t remember seeing an electric fan on a car this age.



Any tips or help will be greatly appreciated.