1991 LX Convertible - Fuel tank will not go back in

Hi Stang Community,

Well this weekend I decided to continue on my mods on my 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible. I ordered a new fuel tank from LMR. Tank, fuel pump was upgraded to 255LPH, Fuel pump module, fuel level, Fuel Tank Harness, etc. Everything was going smoothly until we tried to install the tank back. Now for some reason the straps are not long enough. And also the fuel filler tube is not properly secure.

What am I doing wrong?

thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


WOW - Thank you! MAN, I tried it several times, and looked and measured the tank several times. I was like, WTF! Did the troll come out and move something. I fought it for 3 hours. I eventually gave up before i got pissed and broke something. These little things are something that LMR doesn't tell you.

Thank you!

I just ordered those Fuel Tank Strap Stud Kit.

Another question, do you know why the fuel filler tube is not secured? I didn't remove anything.
 

This is a common issue with new tanks and the original straps the first time you do the install. Longer bolts and/or studs makes it easier.

The original bolts are M10 x 1.5 x35mm

The kit LMR sells is a Dorman 03131 Exhaust manifold kit. It works perfectly here. You can get it under $10 on Amazon w/ free shipping.
 
