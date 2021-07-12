1991 LX Convertible - Fuel tank will not go back in

Hi Stang Community,
Well this weekend I decided to continue on my mods on my 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible. I ordered a new fuel tank from LMR. Tank, fuel pump was upgraded to 255LPH, Fuel pump module, fuel level, Fuel Tank Harness, etc. Everything was going smoothly until we tried to install the tank back. Now for some reason the straps are not long enough. And also the fuel filler tube is not properly secure.
What am I doing wrong?
thanks!
Well this weekend I decided to continue on my mods on my 1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible. I ordered a new fuel tank from LMR. Tank, fuel pump was upgraded to 255LPH, Fuel pump module, fuel level, Fuel Tank Harness, etc. Everything was going smoothly until we tried to install the tank back. Now for some reason the straps are not long enough. And also the fuel filler tube is not properly secure.
What am I doing wrong?
thanks!