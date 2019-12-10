This car was owned and built by Johnny Lightning of JLP Performance. He bought it from the original owner of around a year to year and a half. Johnny owned it for around 10 years and did a lot of mods to it. It has 48K miles on it and has been inside Johnny's showroom for most of its 10 years. As per my conversation with him yesterday as best he can remember from 25 years ago the following work was done to it. It had a DSS short block installed with forged crank forged pistons, good rods of which he could not remember brand. It has Edelbrock Performer aluminum heads W/1.7 roller rockers, a ford F303 cam, long tube headers, 2 1/2" exhaust with 40 series Flowmasters. Obviously it has a Vortec V1 supercharger making 10-12 pounds of boost. It has a aftermarket scatter shield on it and a heavy duty clutch to take the power and also he said they had a Tremec transmission built for it and it does say Tremec on side of transmission, has an aluminum drive shaft and a loop, 373 gears. The supercharger came with the MSD Ignition with the boost/retard knob mounted neatly on the dash at the bottom by center console.It has a fuel pressure and a boost gauge in center A/C duct and a air fuel gauge on A-Pillar.This is a very clean car, all the door seals are like new, the interior is the Gray leather in excellent condition no rips or tears carpet is excellent, dash perfect, door panels perfect and it has the sunroof. It is as loaded as you could get one. I just put brand new Nitto tires all the way around with 555r's in the back stock size maybe 500 miles on them. It has a Cervini's cowl hood with the little shocks that hold hood up, no annoying rod.Johnny sold this car to a friend of mine in 2008 or 2009 that was a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies on the team that won the world series in 08. he bought it as an investment and never drove it where it sat in his heated/airconditioned 16 car garage for another 11 years. I got it from him a couple of months ago not running obviously from sitting and it had 4 brand new dry rotted flat tires on it. I put a whole new fuel system...Tank, sending unit, and a brand new 340liter an hour fuel pump. Changed all the fluids put new gas, battery and fired it up. It runs great and strong. I would take it ANYWHERE.I have a lot more pictures and a video or two showing all the VIN stickers on all the panels except hood obviously. this is as clean as it gets and has some very cool history to it. There is a lot more I know I'm forgetting. If you have any questions just message me. You can send your phone number i will call you and text pics and the video's if you like. I will need to get $28,000 for it I will listen to offers, I live in Jacksonville Fl. you can fly in and drive it home or I will assist as best I can to ship it on your dime.