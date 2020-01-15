So from what I can tell this is a 93 specific part and it is also discontinued (thanks a lot Ford). I am pretty sure mine is broken or damaged as the air bag light blinks, I get a dull beeping under the dash periodically and the horn does not work. Has anyone successfully retrofitted another or found a solution? I really would like to fix this right but I am afraid my only option may be to find someone parting out a 93 some day and install one just a sold as mine and possibly have the same issues. The part number is F3ZZ-14A664-A . Any suggestions?