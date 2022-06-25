1993 Premium Sound Amp Wiring

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
In the process of replacing my carpet and decided to take a closer look at my radio stuff. The only thing I've done is connect the radio when I first bought the car. Nothing else.

I would like to make my factory amp to work. I am aware that this system won't blow me away, but I'd like to have the factory equipment working. I just need some help figuring out how to connect it.

Here is the all the stuff that connects to radio. I've labeled what I think everything does:
Radio7.jpg

Nothing was connected except those two I labeled as originally connected.


Here is the amp wires connected to the original speaker wire:
Radio5.jpg



Here is the front and back of my radio:
Radio1.jpg
Radio2.jpg



Stuff going to the amp:
Radio6.jpg


Finally, here is the inside of the amp. I took it apart to make sure there was no signs of failure:
Radio3.jpg

Not a whole lot to it, huh?

Again my goal here is to make the amp work with the original speakers and head unit.
 

FortySix&2

Active Member
Oct 24, 2001
I think all your answers are covered in @Mustang5L5 post.

www.stangnet.com

1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

One thing that sticks out to me is it looks like your radio is a 87-92 but you amp and wiring is 93? Does the radio have a plug for the blue amp cable? I could be wrong. Either way post above will help you get it sorted out.
 
