1993 Premium Sound Amp Wiring

93CalypsoConvert
Active Member
-
- Nov 26, 2020
-
- 117
-
- 40
-
- 38
-
- 42
In the process of replacing my carpet and decided to take a closer look at my radio stuff. The only thing I've done is connect the radio when I first bought the car. Nothing else.
I would like to make my factory amp to work. I am aware that this system won't blow me away, but I'd like to have the factory equipment working. I just need some help figuring out how to connect it.
Here is the all the stuff that connects to radio. I've labeled what I think everything does:
Nothing was connected except those two I labeled as originally connected.
Here is the amp wires connected to the original speaker wire:
Here is the front and back of my radio:
Stuff going to the amp:
Finally, here is the inside of the amp. I took it apart to make sure there was no signs of failure:
Not a whole lot to it, huh?
Again my goal here is to make the amp work with the original speakers and head unit.
I would like to make my factory amp to work. I am aware that this system won't blow me away, but I'd like to have the factory equipment working. I just need some help figuring out how to connect it.
Here is the all the stuff that connects to radio. I've labeled what I think everything does:
Nothing was connected except those two I labeled as originally connected.
Here is the amp wires connected to the original speaker wire:
Here is the front and back of my radio:
Stuff going to the amp:
Finally, here is the inside of the amp. I took it apart to make sure there was no signs of failure:
Not a whole lot to it, huh?
Again my goal here is to make the amp work with the original speakers and head unit.