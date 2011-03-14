1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet.I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD Player for several reasons. #1, the 87-92 radios are just fugly. It might be somewhat unique if you have the version with the EQ..but the base radio (and even the 6-speaker premium) just blows. #2, i really like the OEM look of a factory tape deck, and not an aftermarket "screwed into the console" deck, and #3...i never listen to the radio really, so sound quality wasn't really important to me.So, here's what MOST areo fox cars come with. Not very pretty mind you. However, going rate for these online in decent shape has been steadily climbing. So if you have one and replace it...don't chuck it in the trash just yet.These radios came NON-Premium and Premium during the 87-92 years. Difference being the addition of the amplifier and door speakers on the premium cars (and optional EQ)Non-premium cars use DASH speakers and REAR speakers only. No door speakers, and no amp. The AMP is located behind the radio mounted to the u-shaped bracket bolted to the trans tunnel. No amp, and no door speakers, you have a 4-speaker non-premium radio. If you have the football amp, and door speakers. You have the premium radio.Now, the wiring. All 87-93 Mustangs contain the following connectors, BUT, read this carefully. The premium radio cars have an EXTRA harness that is wired in series from the main body plugs pictured below. Basically, it's a 4-plug harness...two plugs connect to the body plugs, and then 2 plugs connect to the radio.If you want to bypass your "football" amp, dig around behind the amp and follow the harness. You'll find the extra set of plugs in the back. Disconnect and you've now bypassed the amp and can remove it if you want. Pull the body plugs to the front and now you can connect the plugs to whatever aftermarket receiver you have with the correct plug kit.1993 AMP and wiring is the same idea. Body plugs are the same (with a minor difference) as below, but the two plugs that connect to the RADIO are DIFFERENT.