Interior and Upholstery 1993 Mustang Premium Radio interchangeability with other Ford radios.

Decided to spin this thread off from my main thread here due to answering this question more frequently these days.

www.stangnet.com

1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread

No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

This thread focuses mainly on 1993 CD players for now, although there is some interchangeability for the 1993 premium tape deck as 94-98 SN95 radios are compatible. Same methodology for swapping the faceplate and tray applies

Since original 1993 radios are hard to find, I decided to make one. These CD players (and even the 93 premium tape decks) came in other 90's Fords. The main differences are the botton tray is unique to the 1993 Mustang to mount the storage cubby, and the edge of the radio faceplate on the Mustang is square, vs other radios being rounded over. Scroll down to post #3 for the list of radios from other Fords

The bottom tray problem is easy. ANY 87-93 bottom tray can be used if you have one. The square face is trickier to find. Ford used it on the radios they put in the F150 and F250, and possible the ford escort, so those faceplates can be used in the Mustang. Another difference is the COLOR of the radio. Some of the Fords used radios with BLUE color LCD displays and buttons. Most are green fortunately.

I used a bad 1993 radio donor for parts. It didn't work at all. Buttons had wear and were broken. But, it had the brackets and square face frame i needed.

For a new radio, I picked up a 1999 Contour CD player. If you search around, salvage yards have these for about $50.

Here you can see the bottom plate in which the storage tray attached. These interchange between the CD players, so it was an easy swap. Some of the bottom plates clip on, while others are held on by small torx screws. Remove, and swap. Very easy. Now the bottom storage cubby fits on.

DSC00124.JPG



You can see the subtle differences between the faceplates below. Top one with the square edges is the Mustang. The contour radio has rounded edges. The faceplates come off very easily, but you need to be careful. Simply pry the faceplate off VERY carefully. I had already begun disassembling the faceplates to swap the good buttons over to the cd player face with square edges

DSC00125.JPG
 
The faceplates come apart very easily. All you need to do is remove the clear insert from behind by unclipping the tabs on the 4 edges. Then the buttons pretty much come out after that.

If you are using a 1993 CD player as a donor, the only button you really need to worry about is the 6th preset/CLOCK button. If your new radio has the 6th preset, you'll need to swap this over to your original 1993 faceplate. Pretty easy to do. Yes, you will lose some originality, but you are probably swapping in a Contour CD player so originality is out the window anyway.

ment-php-attachmentid-65875-stc-1-d-1300663030-jpg.jpg



A little parts swapping, and you now have a new chassis wearing the correct foxbody specific parts. A LOT easier than trying to find (and pay for) a working 1993 Mustang radio.

ment-php-attachmentid-65876-stc-1-d-1300663030-jpg.jpg
 
CD players

Here are the part numbers for various units if you want and try to locate some to use as Donors. The revision codes at the end (-AA, -AD) do vary so there may be more than what is listed below. I'm just listing actual part numbers I've seen

F3ZF-18C815-AC, -AD , -AE, -AF : OEM 1993 Premium radio Green Face, clock button, square face plate, bottom tray accepts storage cubby
Came in:
1993 Mustang w/premium sound

F48F-18C815-AE : Green Face, clock button, square face (like the Mustang)
Came in:
1992-1996 Ford F150/F250
Ford Escort

F4SF-18C815-AB , -BB : Unknown face color, has 6th preset
Came in:
1994-1995 Thunderbird Super Coupe

F58F-18C815-AA: BLUE face, and Clock button
Came in:
1995 - 1996 FORD Windstar
1995 - 1996 FORD Ranger
1995 - 1996 MERCURY Mountaineer
1998 LINCOLN Navigator

F78F-18C815-BA : Blue face, has clock button
1997 FORD Windstar
1997 FORD Ranger
1997 MERCURY Mountaineer

95BP-18C815-AD: Green face, 6th preset
Came in:
1995 FORD Contour
1995 Mercury Mystique

97BP-18C815-AC
Came in:
1997 FORD Contour
1997 Mercury Mystique

98BB-18C815-AA:
Came in:
1998 - 2000 FORD Contour
1998 - 2000 Mercury Mystique
 
