1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang : Install thread No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...

Decided to spin this thread off from my main thread here due to answering this question more frequently these days.Since original 1993 radios are hard to find, I decided to make one. These CD players (and even the 93 premium tape decks) came in other 90's Fords. The main differences are the botton tray is unique to the 1993 Mustang to mount the storage cubby, and the edge of the radio faceplate on the Mustang is square, vs other radios being rounded over. Scroll down to post #3 for the list of radios from other FordsThe bottom tray problem is easy. ANY 87-93 bottom tray can be used if you have one. The square face is trickier to find. Ford used it on the radios they put in the F150 and F250, and possible the ford escort, so those faceplates can be used in the Mustang. Another difference is the COLOR of the radio. Some of the Fords used radios with BLUE color LCD displays and buttons. Most are green fortunately.I used a bad 1993 radio donor for parts. It didn't work at all. Buttons had wear and were broken. But, it had the brackets and square face frame i needed.For a new radio, I picked up a 1999 Contour CD player. If you search around, salvage yards have these for about $50.Here you can see the bottom plate in which the storage tray attached. These interchange between the CD players, so it was an easy swap. Some of the bottom plates clip on, while others are held on by small torx screws. Remove, and swap. Very easy. Now the bottom storage cubby fits on.You can see the subtle differences between the faceplates below. Top one with the square edges is the Mustang. The contour radio has rounded edges. The faceplates come off very easily, but you need to be careful. Simply pry the faceplate off VERY carefully. I had already begun disassembling the faceplates to swap the good buttons over to the cd player face with square edges