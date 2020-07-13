1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Fuel Pump Pressure Issue

Recently bought a 1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 as a project car for $300. Didn't start or run, and it had been sitting in a garage for 4-5 years. It needs a lot of love.The previous owner said it stalled while driving one day and he never looked into the problem. I'm a beginner and excited to work on this car!What I've done so far (all before trying to start the car):- Change the oil- Replaced the battery and one terminal that was heavily corroded (it broke off when I was removing the old battery)- Drained the gas tank and filled it up with new fuel- Checked the coolant (it was still good) and topped it off- Checked and adjusted spark plug gaps and used fogging oil to lubricate the cylinders before attempting to start the car (the spark plugs are pretty difficult to access on the 3.8L V6, so this took a lot of time)I've been using ChrisFix's videos as a guide for a lot of this:After all that, I tried starting the car. The engine turns, but the car won't actually run.I was trying to diagnose if I had an issue with my fuel pump (also following this video by ChrisFix:) and here's what I've checked so far:- When I turn the key to the On position, I don't hear the fuel pump priming- I checked the fuel pump fuse and it was good- I also went ahead and checked all the fuses in the power distribution boxHere's the electrical system schematic from the Haynes repair manual:And here's the diagram of the fuse panel from the owner's manual:So I tried checking the voltage with the key in the on position, and I tried checking it immediately after turning the key as well. Either way, there was no voltage in the fuel pump slot. I also checked all the other fuses, these are the approximate voltage results I got (in the same order from the second picture I linked above)Ign. Sw. ~0.42Ign. Sw. ~12.2Ign. Sw. ~0.08Hd. Lps ~11EEC ~12.2Htd. Bl. 0Fuel Pump 0Fan 0I'm not sure how to move forward from here. I was wondering if I could find the fuel pump relay and try to replace that, but I can't figure out where it is. Based on the second video I linked by ChrisFix up above, I assumed it might also be in the passenger side panel area, but that's a 1998 V8 model so there's a good chance the location is different in mine.I appreciate any help I can get! As a beginner, I know I might just be doing something dumb and/or missing something obvious, but let me know anyway! And I apologize in advance for any terminology that I'm not familiar with - I'll probably ask for a lot of clarification.Thank you!