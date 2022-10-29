1995 GT Transmission Issues don't make sense

I have a 1995 GT but had to stop driving because no matter what gear I tried to put it in it was drive. So it sat for awhile and when he went to move it he shifted into all the gears but slightly sluggish, after checking the tranny fluid we realized it was pretty dark so we got a new filter and changed the fluid. Kevin (my daughter named him after her favorite minion) ran beautifully for couple miles, he came home and there are no forward gears! We are at a loss, need to get him going because my Trailblazer met a doe yesterday and now needs fixed.