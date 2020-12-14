1996 Cobra parking brake cables

Hello, haven’t been here in a long time. Last time I had a Roush now a 96 Cobra FINNALLY!!! What I’m looking for is the proper routing for the two parking brake cables after the equalizer. The previous cables were not installed well at all and were too low and had been dragged. Looking for factory routing. The car was loved 2 or 3 owners ago and now I’m busy fixing all the wearables that have been forgotten/neglected. Excited to be back. Thank you in advance.