I own a 1997 v6 mustang convertible and my rear view mirror lights will not shut off. i have checked the dimmer switch and lubed the hinges, no change. they do not turn off even after i remove the key from the engine and the car is off. i had to resort to unplugging the wire connecting to them to disable them so my battery doesn’t die. I also noticed my car doesn’t chime when the lights are left on, doors are open, or when seatbelts aren’t on. My electrical drivers seat also doesn’t work. I don’t know if it’s connected and is an electrical issue or not because my headlights, clock, radio, and cluster all work perfectly. Does anyone know how to help this issue?