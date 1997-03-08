Interior and Upholstery 1997 3.8l v6 mustang convertible rear view mirror lights will not shut off

B

bryanmasaitis

New Member
Nov 16, 2021
1
0
1
24
PA
I own a 1997 v6 mustang convertible and my rear view mirror lights will not shut off. i have checked the dimmer switch and lubed the hinges, no change. they do not turn off even after i remove the key from the engine and the car is off. i had to resort to unplugging the wire connecting to them to disable them so my battery doesn’t die. I also noticed my car doesn’t chime when the lights are left on, doors are open, or when seatbelts aren’t on. My electrical drivers seat also doesn’t work. I don’t know if it’s connected and is an electrical issue or not because my headlights, clock, radio, and cluster all work perfectly. Does anyone know how to help this issue?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
2008 V6 Mustang Won’t Cold Start
Replies
0
Views
525
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
nraffy13
N
Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
B
96 Mustang Conv map lights in rear view mirror won’t turn off
Replies
6
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
S
1995 Ford Mustang 3.8L V6 - Electrical Issues - Need Help!
Replies
9
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Mike Aggy
M
S
01 v6 very dash wiring issue
Replies
4
Views
813
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom