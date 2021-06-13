1997 running hot

Hey everyone,

Apologies for my first post already being a question, but this drives me crazy and I have limited time to fix it.
I have a 1997 V6 that will run a little hot (still in the normal range), but about 217 degrees, so a good amount over the middle. This only happens with city/stop&go driving, no issues on the highway.

From previous posts, I could figure out that my fan is most likely the issue. It doesn't kick on when I turn the AC on, but it turns on later once my engine reaches about 210 degrees.
I have replaced the fan itself so far and the CCRM. However, the CCRM I got is from an 01. It came to my mind today, that it might not be compatible with my car, even if it fits perfectly. Does anyone know more about this?

That could also be the reason why my AC is not working (already re-charged it, still nothing).

Thanks for any help!
 

