2000 GT Muffler Replacement

I picked up a 2000 GT over the summer, pretty good shape except the mufflers have pretty large holes in them and are pretty rusted (any tape/paste wouldn't do much). I need to quiet it down as im going on a long road trip, but don't really wanna replace the whole cat back with an aftermarket right now as thats too expensive. Anyone ever replaced just the mufflers on these guys? If so whats the process like? Worth doing it yourself or just weigh the cost of a new cat back vs getting it done by a shop.
 

