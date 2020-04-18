2000 gt say for 7 years won’t start

Just found a 2000 gt black on black 5 speed that been sitting in a garage for 7 years. Fuel pump don’t work. Came with a like brand new extra set of Crome cobra R rims and dam near new tires on them. Cold air intake and some American Muscle exhaust hf cats. The leather is dam near perfect Driver seat showing cracks and body is perfect. I knew it needed work. I assumed I’d put a battery in and go. I only ran it by dumping a little gas in TB and sounds great. No oil leaks and no rust. I think I looked at all the reasons the fuel pump don’t work from fuse to relay to inertia switch and the other box in trunk still feel like something is missing. Unless pumps freeze up from sitting because tho dude hasn’t started it once in 7 years