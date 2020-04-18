2000 gt say for 7 years won’t start

F

FoxBodyChris

New Member
Apr 18, 2020
1
0
1
37
Royersford Pennsylvania
Just found a 2000 gt black on black 5 speed that been sitting in a garage for 7 years. Fuel pump don’t work. Came with a like brand new extra set of Crome cobra R rims and dam near new tires on them. Cold air intake and some American Muscle exhaust hf cats. The leather is dam near perfect Driver seat showing cracks and body is perfect. I knew it needed work. I assumed I’d put a battery in and go. I only ran it by dumping a little gas in TB and sounds great. No oil leaks and no rust. I think I looked at all the reasons the fuel pump don’t work from fuse to relay to inertia switch and the other box in trunk still feel like something is missing. Unless pumps freeze up from sitting because tho dude hasn’t started it once in 7 years
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ryansgts 2000 gt e85 conversion? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N Fuel issue 2000 v6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
triggz Reviving my 2000 GT. She's sat for years, pre-start checklist? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
tyler ott V2 Supercharger Been On 2000 Gt For 11 Years. 108k Miles. Keep Or Sell The Welcome Wagon 3
A 2000-2004 Mustang GT Convertible Tops.. power or manual? one year the best? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
2000 gt e85 conversion?
Fuel issue 2000 v6
Reviving my 2000 GT. She's sat for years, pre-start checklist?
V2 Supercharger Been On 2000 Gt For 11 Years. 108k Miles. Keep Or Sell
2000-2004 Mustang GT Convertible Tops.. power or manual? one year the best?
Top Bottom