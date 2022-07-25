2000 mustang battery exploded

Hi I was driving today when my instrument cluster went crazy. Then just stopped . Did not register gas my speed nothing. I noticed my battery light came on and when i came to a stop the instrument on my dash came to life. Then i smelled something so I pulled over and lifted my hood and the battery cover that covers the holes one had blown off. I drove to the next store to get another battery and the guy said your battery is exploding. Baking soda and all that got the new battery in its doing the same thing. Help suggestions please where to start. Alternator replaced last summer