2000 mustang battery exploded

K

Kealani

New Member
Apr 19, 2018
9
0
1
62
Lakeside, Oregon
Hi I was driving today when my instrument cluster went crazy. Then just stopped . Did not register gas my speed nothing. I noticed my battery light came on and when i came to a stop the instrument on my dash came to life. Then i smelled something so I pulled over and lifted my hood and the battery cover that covers the holes one had blown off. I drove to the next store to get another battery and the guy said your battery is exploding. Baking soda and all that got the new battery in its doing the same thing. Help suggestions please where to start. Alternator replaced last summer
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Electrical '89 GT Fast Drain of Battery - Battery Won't Charge When Connected
Replies
11
Views
389
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
B
2000 GT dies once warmed up
Replies
1
Views
163
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
210
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
C
Electrical Temp and alt gauge not working
Replies
2
Views
116
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom