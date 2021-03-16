2001 GT started running rough then quit.

Just took my 2001 GT in for it's final smog check at the DEQ station and it passed with flying colors but on the way home it started running real rough and it seemed that the engine would stop and start so I pulled over. Now it will not even start almost like there's no gas. I checked the switch in the trunk and it has not popped up but I suspect the fuel pump has gone since I had my wife turn the key on and I do not hear anything from the pump at all. Is there a way to check the pump other than taking it out and replacing it? BTW, this car only has 13K miles on it and it's always been garaged since I bought it new.