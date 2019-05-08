2003 Ford Mustang V6 3.8L gets around 12mpg and seems to shake a bit when started cold and has a bad rough idle when warm

Hey everyone I've tried so many things to get this fixed. When I start it up in the mornings the car will shake a little bit, but when I drive around for a bit let it get up to temp and run it for a bit. Then I'd stop at a store or something for around 15 or so minutes and I'll come back to start my car but the rpms will drop down to about 500-700 and want to die out. I recently cleaned the maf sensor, put a new cai, new radiator, new water pump, oil change recently, new spark plugs, new spark wires, ignition coil, (my alternator was tested and it failed) new alternator, ran seafoam through gas tank and through the throttle body (not at the same time and not within the same gas tank). I'm out of ideas of what to do next. Any help would be great, I've touched just about every bolt in my car it feels like. Also only has 75k miles