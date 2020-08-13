2003 mach 1 battery or parasitic drain issues

briand354

New Member
Aug 13, 2020
1
0
0
41
framingham
Hi All,

I am in need of some help .. and have limited resources around me .
I live in massachusettes, where auto stuff is overpriced, and they arent the best at solving issues .
Here is my issue, I have a 2003 mach 1 , auto . It runs great WHEN it actually starts .

The car has a bunch of aftermarket amps in the trunk, now, all disconnected .
I've replaced the battery [at a shop, after asking to check the drain on the battery/no start issues] .
I could have done that myself! Here I am again, a few weeks later with the same issue, with a new battery .
The amps were reconnected, which seemed to coincide w/ the battery having no starting power at all .. [however .. for more info here, the car was never POWERED ON with the amps , just plugged it in for testing .. with an on/off switch .. l and left in the parking lot connected , but switched off ]
previous to that, the battery would start the car w/o issue . Now , even with the amps disconnected from the battery, it seems to struggle, even after running it a bit .
At this point, Im thinking that something related to the amps, or wiring is grounded, causing the battery itself to either a)drain , b)short c) the amp is shorted, thus shorting the battery [im not sure if this is possible .. but i think it could be the issue .. --not sure] .

I put a multimeter on the 'new' battery to find it had 2V left in it . Looking at my graph, it appears that 12.5V is 'good' voltage on a given battery for a vehicle ..

Im not 100% sure the battery issues are related to the amp being connected .. as the on/off switch was for the remote wire, coming out of the stereo to allow the amp to turn on while the vehicle is turned on . All i can concretely say is, the battery worked before the remote wire was connected w/o issue, once it was connected .. [with a switch in the off position] -- my new battery is stone dead w/ 2V remaining .

Is it possible over the course of a week or two the battery would drain , or discharge all the way down to 2V naturally ? I dont have this issue w. my gfs car .. which is driven 'weekly' at least . Does it sound like there is a parasidic drain elsewhere ? Is this common for this year mustang ? Can anyone recommend a repitutable shop in the framingham ma area that could fix this , or at least give me a diagnosis ? Should i go to the dealer ?
Sorry for all the confusion and questions, but in the middle of this quartantine, I need to have my vehicle start EVERY time I get into it . imagine there was an emergency .. ?
Im ready to get rid of the vehicle, .. if I cannot resolve this issue . Please advise, stay safe out there .
thank you for your help in advance .
-B


Top Bottom