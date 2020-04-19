For Sale 2004 Mustang GT Parts---Altoona, IA

D

diablo7

New Member
Apr 19, 2020
1
0
1
29
Altoona, IA
Have some random parts off of an 04 GT. One head has some minor damage but looks salvageable. Exedy flywheel is like new, has 0 miles on it. Was installed on the car then taken off because I switched to a different crankshaft.

Have fuel rails, oil pump, misc BBK intake parts, oil pan, intake manifold, valve covers. Can take more pictures if needed.

Both heads with cams: $100
Flywheel: $200 (was around $350 new)
Fuel rails: $5
Oil pump: $5
Misc BBK stuff: $100
Oil pan: $10
Intake: $20
Valve covers: $5/piece
 

Attachments

