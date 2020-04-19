Have some random parts off of an 04 GT. One head has some minor damage but looks salvageable. Exedy flywheel is like new, has 0 miles on it. Was installed on the car then taken off because I switched to a different crankshaft.



Have fuel rails, oil pump, misc BBK intake parts, oil pan, intake manifold, valve covers. Can take more pictures if needed.



Both heads with cams: $100

Flywheel: $200 (was around $350 new)

Fuel rails: $5

Oil pump: $5

Misc BBK stuff: $100

Oil pan: $10

Intake: $20

Valve covers: $5/piece