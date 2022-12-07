2005 Roush Stage 1 Shaker Hood

Hey gang, new to the forum and hoping for a little guidance. We picked my wife up a 2005 Roush convertible last year as a weekend driver. It's in pretty good shape with the exception of the hood. It has the shaker package which I'm assuming was added with the Roush package. The cutout around the shaker as well as the underside of the front edge is starting to corrode under the paint. Would like to get this repaired, but not finding alot of information. Body shop says if they "fix" the existing hood, the corrosion will just return. I'd be happy to purchase a new hood, but haven't had any luck finding a hood with the shaker hole, I'm assuming it wasn't offered stock in 2005. Is my only option to find a stock hood and cut it and, if so, where would you guys suggest sourcing this?
Thanks in advance for any assistance,
Brian
 

