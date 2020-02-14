2011 mustang gt ac problem

H

hondaminhtt

New Member
Feb 14, 2020
1
0
0
29
29
blog.mycar.vn
ok folks, we have a 2011 mustang gt with manual air conditioning. the problem is the ac is erratic, it may stop cooling going down the road cruising or won't start up when you first start the car. it has a full charge of freon. it has so many sensors don't know where to start trouble shooting. has any one had a similar problem and what was the diagnosis. I can't afford a big troubleshooting bill, need to fix this my self. forgot to say blower motor is running the whole time just the compressor isn't coming on
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
blackhawkkid308 2011 mustang gt ac problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 2011 Mustang Gt Passenger Power Window Problems 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
J 2011 Mustang Gt Passenger Power Window Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B 2011 mustang gt problems or normal 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
9 2011 Mustang GT Procharger Heat Soak Problem 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
2011 mustang gt ac problem
2011 Mustang Gt Passenger Power Window Problems
2011 Mustang Gt Passenger Power Window Problems
2011 mustang gt problems or normal
2011 Mustang GT Procharger Heat Soak Problem
Top Bottom