2011 mustang gt ac problem

ok folks, we have a 2011 mustang gt with manual air conditioning. the problem is the ac is erratic, it may stop cooling going down the road cruising or won't start up when you first start the car. it has a full charge of freon. it has so many sensors don't know where to start trouble shooting. has any one had a similar problem and what was the diagnosis. I can't afford a big troubleshooting bill, need to fix this my self. forgot to say blower motor is running the whole time just the compressor isn't coming on