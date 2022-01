Okay guys I have a 2012 mustang 3.7 v6 and I'm having a rough idle problem and lean code on bank 1, it all started when I got bad gas and had to towed to the house, drained it all out and put fresh gas in with some heet and now it idles rough for a minute then smooths out and has a lean code on bank one I've cleaned the maf and checked plugs and they looked fine I'm stumped