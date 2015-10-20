2015+ Ford Mustang Multicolor Drl Led Board Replacements! Sequential Turn Signal Drl!

[email protected]

These modules are a direct replacement for the factory-installed headlight LED panels in the 2015+ Ford Mustang. Your order includes two sets of panels, one for each side of the vehicle, as well as drivers to safely and reliably power them.From the factory, the DRL LED bars in the headlight are illuminated by a set of three circuit boards on either side that hold Philips Rebel white LEDs. Our multicolor board is a drop-in replacement. You don't have to align and fasten LEDs- this is an. Just remove the old panel, and ours fits directly in place, with patent-pending fit and finish.the replacement panels utilize RGBW LED chips, double-stacked for high output. Each one illuminates with red, blue, green, and 6500K white. The multicolor function allows for full multicolor control using any standard common-anode RGB or RGBW controller (not included).That means there is an LED chip that is specifically white in color, right next to the standard red, green, and blue chips. By using an RGBW controller rather than the standard RGB, you can activate and control the white chip independently of the colors. This provides a much more uniform, pure, and bright white color than the traditional method of combining all RGB signals.To drive the LEDs safely, a new constant-current driver is included for each set, for high reliability. You will also need a standard RGB or RGBW controller. Controllers can usually be powered by any standard 12V source. We recommend connecting to the parking light signal, so this module lights up when the parking lights or headlights are on, or to the factory power input signal.There is a standard RGBW input plug (5-pin) to connect to your RGBW controller. This connector is plug-and-play with Diode Dynamics controllers. We strongly recommend the use of Diode Dynamics controllers with this product, for ease-of-use. However, you can connect any standard RGB or RGBW controller by cutting the pins off the connector end, and connecting them to your controller, in the required color configuration, as dictated by the controller you use. This does not void the warranty.For OEM-grade reliability, the LEDs are protected by a thermal management system, which is integrated into the panel and driver. If the temperature of the LEDs becomes too high for any reason, the output of the LEDs will decrease, to ensure long life in even the harshest environments. And of course, the advanced constant-current driver ensures that there will be no damage to the LEDs long-term from the harsh electrical system of the vehicle., as the factory headlights must be opened in order to replace the LED panels.