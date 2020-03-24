2015 Mustang GT Roush cold air misfire

A

AlejandroMaximus

New Member
Mar 24, 2020
United States
I have a used 2015 mustang GT manual that I recently swapped the clutch on. While having that done I figured I'd put in a cold air kit from Roush. I haven't been driving the car hard because the clutch is still new. I've put maybe 30 miles on the car since the clutch and the CAI were installed.
Today driving to the store I got a check engine light. Limped the car home because I was a few blocks away and checked the codes. P0300, P0303, P0305. Didn't see anything about running lean or any other issues. I don't think the car has ever had a check engine light come on before now.
Can a cold air kit cause misfires like this? I'm using the insert they provide because I'm not running a tune. I've looked around and don't see anyone else with the same issue.
 

