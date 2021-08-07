Well this is a big change from what I’m used to but last week I went out and bought a 2017 Gt with the 6 speed manual. So far I’m in love with the car and it’s a drastic change over my 89 GT. Thought I’d share a few pictures with everyone over on stangnet. I’ll get some updated pics once I’m not so busy with work or driving the car lolI’m super excited to share my journey with you all