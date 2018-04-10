2018 mustang 10 speed failure

Blacktrim2018 said: Has anyone else had a problem with there 10 speed transmission? Mine went out at 4000 miles and it’s been at the dealership for two weeks. Was wondering if it was a freak accident or if there’s more cases out there Click to expand...

I have been keeping my eye on this forum for the past month. I thought maybe it was just a freak moment, but it appears my 2018 Eco is doing the same thing. Are you guys experiencing the trans not going into gear or even slipping? That is the only way I can describe what I feel when I go from reverse to drive. I know there is supposed to be something like a 3 second delay, however, this is longer than 3 seconds and I can push on the gas and all the car does is rev and rev like its out of gear, then there is a thud type of sound/feeling with a slight grind, and the car lurches forward a foot then levels out to what is considered "normal". That was something rare that happened, however it is happening almost 2 out of 3 times now. And now I am feeling/hearing that same thud when I am at 60mph and slowly increasing speed.I called the dealership and low and behold they can't get me in for another 2 weeks and then told me it could be anywhere from 2 weeks to a couple of months for them to do the repair.This is coming from a person who has never purchased new vehicles. I have always gone the buy-here-pay-here route on vehicles that I EXPECT to have issues with and never did. To turn around and finally buy something brand new and in less than 4 months of having it, there is a serious issue with the transmission...it's insulting! And to add insult to injury, how long it takes to get the vehicles repaired? I mean no disrespect to the mechanics at all, but this just sucks.Does anyone have an update on the back-order for parts? I read (sorry if it wasn't on here) that for the whole transmission to be replaced, it's a three month wait...