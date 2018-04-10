2018 mustang 10 speed failure

Anyone experiencing strange behavior from their 10-speed? I've got an EB convertible, and an EB coupe, both 2018, and they display the same behaviors in some instances, while the coupe does strange things that the convertible doesn't. The most alarming behavior from the coupe is a pronounced 'lunge' when moving from Park to Drive, (occasionally) after the car has been sitting for about an hour. The microsecond the shifter hits "D", the car lunges forward without the typical engagement delay. Engine at normal, hot idle speed. It's done it a few times going into Reverse from Park, as well. I don't know if this is a programming glitch, or a mechanical issue. The convertible has never done it. Anybody else seeing this?