2018 mustang 10 speed failure

Feb 16, 2018
Has anyone else had a problem with there 10 speed transmission? Mine went out at 4000 miles and it’s been at the dealership for two weeks. Was wondering if it was a freak accident or if there’s more cases out there
 
Ouch...that's rough. I'm sure the failure point was GM's design responsibility! :D
 
We've been waiting for information one way or the other on the new transmissions, please keep us posted on the details. Also, if anyone is drag racing with the 10 speed we would really like to know your results and opinions. Description of the car, tires, mods, and times would be helpful. Thanks!
 
I've heard that Ford is having some issues with the 10R80's in the new Mustangs. I don't know how the build differs from the F-150 version, but from what I gather it may be a valve body problem that mostly involves the Mustang and less so on the F-150's. Perhaps a timing issue with shifting? Who knows?

Until whatever bugs they're having is worked out, I may just decide to get myself the MT82, since every MT82 I've driven in the new 2018 model is a very well deserved improvement over the 2015-17's.
 
My mother had trouble with her 2017 right off the lot. Same problem with the valve body and to top it off, they drilled the wrong size hole in the transmission case at the factory so it continued to leak fluid. 3 weeks later and hers is still sitting at the dealership waiting on a new case.
 
Anyone experiencing strange behavior from their 10-speed? I've got an EB convertible, and an EB coupe, both 2018, and they display the same behaviors in some instances, while the coupe does strange things that the convertible doesn't. The most alarming behavior from the coupe is a pronounced 'lunge' when moving from Park to Drive, (occasionally) after the car has been sitting for about an hour. The microsecond the shifter hits "D", the car lunges forward without the typical engagement delay. Engine at normal, hot idle speed. It's done it a few times going into Reverse from Park, as well. I don't know if this is a programming glitch, or a mechanical issue. The convertible has never done it. Anybody else seeing this?
 
Speaking of issues with transmissions, I now have seen quite a few YouTube vids about people having problems with the MT-82 aluminum shift forks breaking. There is now a 3 month national back order on the MT-82's, and apparently Ford is redesigning the shift forks for 2019. Not sure how true it is, but I hope they fix the problem, and soon.
 
I have a 2018 with 2000 miles on it and I’ve noticed that when backing up then shifting back to drive it has a noticeable delay before going into gear. I’m gong to take it in next week to have it checked.
 
That I think is actually normal. Both of mine do that. It's when the coupe doesn't delay, and slams right into gear is when I worry.
 
YOUTUBE has several guys just beating the A10 transmissions in drag races and burn outs so I hope that this all new unit is robust as Ford claims. Mine surges once and a while. A have a 100 foot long driveway and sometimes the car will upshift into second gear just before reaching the street. The S+ setting is a rocket ship ride, quick and a blast. More deadly is the drag race mode that chirps the tires by program from 1-2 and 2-3 gears. Just hold on and steer straight!
 
I have a 2018 Eco and mine just went out as well..car only has 7000 miles on it. I was told the valve body is on back order at the moment. So I am stuck in a rental in the mean time with no real definitive time frame of when I will get my car back.
 
I have been keeping my eye on this forum for the past month. I thought maybe it was just a freak moment, but it appears my 2018 Eco is doing the same thing. Are you guys experiencing the trans not going into gear or even slipping? That is the only way I can describe what I feel when I go from reverse to drive. I know there is supposed to be something like a 3 second delay, however, this is longer than 3 seconds and I can push on the gas and all the car does is rev and rev like its out of gear, then there is a thud type of sound/feeling with a slight grind, and the car lurches forward a foot then levels out to what is considered "normal". That was something rare that happened, however it is happening almost 2 out of 3 times now. And now I am feeling/hearing that same thud when I am at 60mph and slowly increasing speed.

I called the dealership and low and behold they can't get me in for another 2 weeks and then told me it could be anywhere from 2 weeks to a couple of months for them to do the repair.

This is coming from a person who has never purchased new vehicles. I have always gone the buy-here-pay-here route on vehicles that I EXPECT to have issues with and never did. To turn around and finally buy something brand new and in less than 4 months of having it, there is a serious issue with the transmission...it's insulting! And to add insult to injury, how long it takes to get the vehicles repaired? I mean no disrespect to the mechanics at all, but this just sucks.

Does anyone have an update on the back-order for parts? I read (sorry if it wasn't on here) that for the whole transmission to be replaced, it's a three month wait...
 
I stumbled upon this thread when looking into 2018 transmission issues. I was floored to see a few of you describe exactly the same issues my 2018 EcoBoost is currently at the dealership for.

I was having the same delay and then lurching into gear. In the mornings when it was cold it would go into reverse really hard and kind of lung. Also like some of you it did the whole delay from reverse to drive and do nothing when revving then suddenly lurch into gear. I took it in over a week ago for its first oil change and had them look at my concerns about the transmission. Initially I thought I had warped brake rotors so I had them really check the brakes. It was kind of warpy feeling when coming to a stop at slow speeds. When the tech took it for a test drive he said that it wasn't the brakes but was the transmission.

So now it is at the dealership being worked on. I initially got an update that they knew there was an issue but could not pinpoint it, then a few days later they found the issue and were working to get it fixed. I was told it was something electrical in the transmission not communicating properly or something. They said I should get it back on Monday. At least I got another Mustang as a loaner car. Its a 2017 EcoBoost and as soon as I started driving it I could totally tell something had been wrong with mine, it actually feels more "peppy" than mine did.

It sucks having these issues but at least its under warranty. I just hope it actually gets fixed and not just a bandaid put on it.
 
I got a 2018 ecoboost automatic with 4300 miles and lately its been really annoying driving it because when you put in drive and it will "lunge' hard so you have to press the brake hard also so to stop it from "jerking" forward. Put in reverse and it will do the same "jerking" motion and you could hear the transmission engaging hard. What if somebody was walking in front of your car and you did not press the brake hard. For sure they will think that you are trying to run them over.
When driving and you need to slow down lets say by the stoplight, the car will downshift maybe 2-3 gears down and you could feel that it's doing like an "engine brake".
I went to the dealer yesterday where I got it and they have me scheduled on Nov. 5 for their tranny mechanic because they have a lot of workload. This is happening more often now which forced me to go to the dealer.
I hope they can fix it by resetting the software and without taking the transmission down, still being a brand new car. I have not tried the sport mode yet or any rough driving/starting cause I still "babied" this car and this happened. I need to borrow the "lunge" word from cbdallas because this is the exact word that characterize the annoying problem.
 
