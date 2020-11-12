2020 mustang wheels

I have a 202 mustang convertible I purchased a couple months ago. My wife was driving the other day and blew out the tire. When we got the car back the tire was dirty so I took some 303 multisurface cleaner and wiped it down. I didn't think anything about it till the next morning when I walked outside and noticed the rim had heavy white streaks and was completely discolored. I semi panicked but I grabbed a magic eraser and it didn't come off. I tried some metal polish and nothing! I assumed the cleaner ruined the rim! My wife had to get to work so I chalked it up to me being stupid and vowed to only use soap and water from now on. I called the dealer to order an new rim and was told they won't take a card over the phone and the rim had to be ordered. I only mention that because of the next part.....on the way to the dealer my wife called me and sent me a picture of the rim.......it looked completely normal! The white was gone???? Ok, so apprently I saved some money, except this morning when I went outside it was back......not as bad but still kinda bad. My question is has anyone experienced this? Also does anyone have any ideas on how to fix it? Thanks so much for the help. Also its been rainy and nasty the last 2 days. It pic is what it looks like this am and second is picture from my wife yesterday afternoon. Thanks again for any help