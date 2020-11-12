2020 mustang wheels

S

Sean1108

New Member
Nov 12, 2020
1
0
1
47
Maryland
I have a 202 mustang convertible I purchased a couple months ago. My wife was driving the other day and blew out the tire. When we got the car back the tire was dirty so I took some 303 multisurface cleaner and wiped it down. I didn't think anything about it till the next morning when I walked outside and noticed the rim had heavy white streaks and was completely discolored. I semi panicked but I grabbed a magic eraser and it didn't come off. I tried some metal polish and nothing! I assumed the cleaner ruined the rim! My wife had to get to work so I chalked it up to me being stupid and vowed to only use soap and water from now on. I called the dealer to order an new rim and was told they won't take a card over the phone and the rim had to be ordered. I only mention that because of the next part.....on the way to the dealer my wife called me and sent me a picture of the rim.......it looked completely normal! The white was gone???? Ok, so apprently I saved some money, except this morning when I went outside it was back......not as bad but still kinda bad. My question is has anyone experienced this? Also does anyone have any ideas on how to fix it? Thanks so much for the help. Also its been rainy and nasty the last 2 days. It pic is what it looks like this am and second is picture from my wife yesterday afternoon. Thanks again for any help
 

Attachments

  • 20201112_094049.jpg
    20201112_094049.jpg
    740.3 KB · Views: 1
  • 36023.jpeg
    36023.jpeg
    316.4 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
8,253
4,038
224
Call your dealership and see who they use for wheel repairs. All the wheel really needs is to be sanded and refinished to clear up the chemical damage to the clearcoat. Most wheel repair companies will fix one for $100-200, which is a lot cheaper than a new wheel.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,770
10,056
224
Massachusetts
I'd try some simple green on it first. I've found that to be a pretty effective wheel cleaner that is not chemically harsh.

Short of that, i'd take it to a wheel repair shop and ask them their opinion if the damage is permanent.

I don't even want to know how much a new rim from a dealer would cost...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
2020 Mustang GT ABS Problems
Replies
3
Views
653
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
TwinturboHoward
Brakes Need advice on unique problem - trying to convert to rear disc brakes but not much room for a caliper - suggestions?
Replies
1
Views
256
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
NXcoupe
N
R
06 Mustang Buzzing Sound
Replies
3
Views
294
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Rangel54
R
9
SN95 Wheels & Tires, Recommendations?
Replies
9
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sblue
9
Cool Beans
Progress Thread Lets Frankenstein a 1998 Cobra into a 1968 Coupe!
Replies
18
Views
367
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Top Bottom