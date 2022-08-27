I have a 79 Hatch that is a slightly different animal. 4400 lbs, 351Cleveland. 700 HP single 950 holley, no power adders. 4 speed toploader, Gear Vendors O/D and 3.73 8.8 with a spool. I run a production body class in the SCTA. Car still has the horn, wiper motor, dash. lights, etc. I am allowed an air dam in the front and nearly any hood scoop within reason. In August 2021, I ran 214 mph at Bonneville. Car went 204 at Arkansas mile. 174 at 1/2 mile (@3600 #). I will be going back to the Salt (Bonneville Utah) in 2023 attempting to set a class record . Current record is 228, held by a Chevy Monza. I may be able to tweak another 20 or 30 HP from my engine but I need to work on the Aero. I cant change the body panels, tape the gaps. block headlights or grill. I cant alter the body, cover holes or smooth any gaps. They will put you in the altered class (246 record) if you have flattened radiator fins! I know there haven't been a lot of foxes with no wings running above 200 but I will be looking here and elsewhere for hints or tips and possibly a steel hood that I can customize a bit.