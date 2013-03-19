24lb injectors vs 19lb on stock 5.0.. Going back to stock..

I have some unknown injectors on the car. Guy i bought it from said 24#. But it is most certainly a stock MAF. I was going to get them cleaned and whatnot when i do my topend. Is it possible to flow test them and find out what they are? They are light purple. Can take a pic. also if that'll help.



I'll have to see what MAF this is. It looks like Ford never made a MAF that was for 24#. I think im giong to buy some rebuilt one's off ebay i see, $80. Id spend $60 at least getting these cleaned. And they're probably making it run rich.