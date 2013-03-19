24lb injectors vs 19lb on stock 5.0.. Going back to stock..

billison

billison

I like tinted tail
10 Year Member
Feb 27, 2006
2,559
1,073
184
stl
Ok, this is not the topical I want to upgrade injectors post.

My car came with 24# injectors and a maf to match.. It has exhaust but seems to be otherwise stock .

From what I read online, the stock Injectors are fine till 400 hp..

Would it be worth my time to swap back to stock? Or are they hurting me at all?

Car runs fine as it is and I'm leaning towards leaving well enough alone
 

srtthis

srtthis

the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
Jul 3, 2009
4,944
1,486
184
Maryland
www.crazybobracing.com
not sure if it will change much if anything for you but if you want to go back to stock i can send you a stock MAF and injectors if you want to swap them out
 
billison

billison

I like tinted tail
10 Year Member
Feb 27, 2006
2,559
1,073
184
stl
My main worry is it running rich. Plus it's totally unneeded without mods.
 
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
5 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
2,666
1,232
174
Georgia
Stock injectors are not going to get you to 400HP. Barely 300HP. In my opinion, leave them. They will give you room to grow in the future. The 1993 Cobras came with them stock, and I think they were rated somewhere aroung 240HP. With Small bolt ons, 240HP is easily achievable.

Joe
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
6,998
6,669
234
S.I.NY
after I blew my built motor up I went back to stock and my car runs better with the 24s in just leave them it leaves room to grow
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,172
2,694
224
73
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
Fuel injector sizing & injector photos

Revised 11-Dec-2011 to add larger injector sizes to injector table

Injector HP ratings: divide flow rating by.5 and multiply the result by the number of injectors. This uses a 100% duty cycle. These ratings are for naturally aspirated engines at the flywheel.

Example:
19/.5 = 38, 38 x 8 = 304 HP
24/.5 = 48, 48 x 8 = 384 HP
30/.5 = 60, 60 x 8 = 480 HP
36/.5 = 72, 72 x 8 = 576 HP
42/.5 = 84, 84 x 8 = 672 HP

The preferred duty cycle is about 85% maximum, so for a safety factor multiply the final figure times .85.

19/.5 = 38, 38 x 8 = 304 HP x .85 = 258 HP
24/.5 = 48, 48 x 8 = 384 HP x .85 = 326 HP
30/.5 = 60, 60 x 8 = 480 HP x .85 = 408 HP
36/.5 = 72, 72 x 8 = 576 HP x .85 = 490 HP
42/.5 = 84, 84 x 8 = 672 HP x .85 = 571 HP

Remember that the above ratings are at 39 PSI. Increasing the pressure will effectively increase the flow rating. Example: a 19 lb injector will flow 24 lbs at 63 PSI, and a 24 lb injector will flow 30 lbs at 63 PSI.

See http://users.erols.com/srweiss/#jcalc to get the calculators used in these examples.

Here's the duty cycle explanation. Duty cycle is how much of the time the intake is open the injectors are turned on. The 85% figure means that for 85% of the time the intake valve is open, the injectors are spraying. The idea is that you want some percentage of the duty cycle left over so that you have some room to grow the process.

If you are at 100% and you need more fuel, all you can do is turn up the fuel pressure. That means the whole fuel curve from idle to WOT is affected. Maybe you are already too rich at idle, and turning up the fuel pressure makes it worse. If you had some injector duty cycle left to play with, a custom tune could use that where it is needed. That would not over richen the whole range from idle to WOT.

If you did turn up the fuel pressure, you might be able to change the injector duty cycle to get the air/fuel mixture ratio you want since the injectors will have extra fuel delivery capability.

With larger than stock injectors or higher that stock fuel pressure, you will need an aftermarket MAF that matches the injector size. The MAF “lies” to the computer to get a fuel delivery schedule that meets the engine’s needs and isn’t too rich or too lean. The best strategy is an aftermarket MAF and a custom tune to insure the best air/fuel ratio over all the RPM range.

Don't forget to increase the fuel pump size when you increase injector size or significantly increase the fuel pressure



Diagram courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds
Ford_Injector_Guide.jpg


See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.

Ignition switch wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/IgnitionSwitchWiring.gif

Fuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg

HVAC vacuum diagram
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Mustang_AC_heat_vacuum_controls.gif

TFI module differences & pinout
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/TFI_5.0_comparison.gif

Fuse box layout
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/MustangFuseBox.gif
 

Foxslider

Foxslider

Active Member
Oct 25, 2019
139
36
38
32
Houston, TX
I have some unknown injectors on the car. Guy i bought it from said 24#. But it is most certainly a stock MAF. I was going to get them cleaned and whatnot when i do my topend. Is it possible to flow test them and find out what they are? They are light purple. Can take a pic. also if that'll help.

I'll have to see what MAF this is. It looks like Ford never made a MAF that was for 24#. I think im giong to buy some rebuilt one's off ebay i see, $80. Id spend $60 at least getting these cleaned. And they're probably making it run rich.
 
