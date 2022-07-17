3.8L MAF compatibility

Nitrobuzzard

Nitrobuzzard

Member
Jul 16, 2022
5
1
13
50
Albemarle NC
Hello everyone! I've searched but can't seem to find an answer anywhere. I believe someone swapped out the air box in my '95 with one out of an '02. Reason I think this is that the IAT is integrated with the MAF, it has a different wiring harness for the MAF/IAT and the filter housing doesn't fit correctly.

Its not running like it should and this is the first thing I noticed...

My question, is the MAF compatible between a 95 and the newer stuff?

Thanks

-Nitro
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Nitrobuzzard

Nitrobuzzard

Member
Jul 16, 2022
5
1
13
50
Albemarle NC
094F0677-682A-44AC-8D8F-39C0DBB1BFA5.jpeg
67491528-125A-4E5F-8D3C-F08BC6B3DCCA.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
183
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
ZephyrEFI
Engine Correct MAF For 1993 Cobra X3Z ECU
Replies
35
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bird76Mojo
B
CAMTWO1070
New Member Looking to Share a Secret to a Better & Most Reliable Ford
Replies
4
Views
507
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
M
Engine 87 Foxbody Hesitation at High RPMs
Replies
15
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom