3.8L MAF compatibility

Hello everyone! I've searched but can't seem to find an answer anywhere. I believe someone swapped out the air box in my '95 with one out of an '02. Reason I think this is that the IAT is integrated with the MAF, it has a different wiring harness for the MAF/IAT and the filter housing doesn't fit correctly.



Its not running like it should and this is the first thing I noticed...



My question, is the MAF compatible between a 95 and the newer stuff?



Thanks



-Nitro