302HO With Quickfuel Slayer 600 Starting Issues

65-Fstbk

65-Fstbk

Active Member
May 20, 2007
Vancouver, B.C. Canada
Hey Guys,
Been a while sine I've been here but with the CV-19 thing going on I have some time. Hope everyone is healthy.

I have a 1988 HO302 going in my 65 Fastback. Converted to carburetor with a brand new Quickfuel 600 Slayer on top. Will start but cannot seem to get it running really well and am wondering if you may have some suggestions. I am a noob when it comes to carburetor set-up so laymens terms appreciated. I built the motor myself starting with the base. The motor does have a bigger cam in it CompCam 281HR .512 220/220 with w Weiand Stealth aluminum intake. Aluminum heads. Do you think cam is big enough that factory settings may have to be adjusted?

Thoughts, suggestions?
 

