I blacked out last night and woke up with this 351 block in the bed of my truck. I’ve always wanted to build an engine. Not sure if it’s getting stroked or not.
I have a 1989 mustang I’ll probably be pulling it in.
End goal is to have my car quicker than a brand new mustang gt. I only drive it on weekends and I’m thinking to ditch the EFI
