Progress Thread 351w build and swap

I blacked out last night and woke up with this 351 block in the bed of my truck. I’ve always wanted to build an engine. Not sure if it’s getting stroked or not.

I have a 1989 mustang I’ll probably be pulling it in.

End goal is to have my car quicker than a brand new mustang gt. I only drive it on weekends and I’m thinking to ditch the EFI
 

Hummm budget. How fast do we want to spend? I think I need to spend money in places I’m not interested in coming back to. Like the bottom end.

But no real budget. It’s probably going to be on the stand for over a year so ill just buy as we go. Going to be going to swap meets looking for parts too.
 
its a 393 bored to 4.03... I purchased an neutral balanced assembly with a 6.2 rod, this is ideal for rod to stroke ratio. the kit came balanced from scat.
 
I blacked out last night and woke up with this 351 block in the bed of my truck. I’ve always wanted to build an engine. Not sure if it’s getting stroked or not.

I have a 1989 mustang I’ll probably be pulling it in.

End goal is to have my car quicker than a brand new mustang gt. I only drive it on weekends and I’m thinking to ditch the EFI
If you ditch the efi,..make plans for the stoning that you'll get from the efi purists of the world here. For me nowadays, there'd be no way I'd plan to use a carburetor over fuel injection, especially considering the stuff I do. However,...if I was on a budget, didn't have a whole bunch of experience working on engines, and wanted to make things easier on myself....there'd be a carburetor in my future.
 
Really? Is this true? I’ve been reading that you can get 500hp with a stock bottom end. Using the correct heads and cam. So I wouldn’t see an issue with 500hp if you stroke it and build the top end.

And throw a dollar amount to these “ blank checks”
 
