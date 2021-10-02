351w swap advice

Jan 4, 2021
Hey everyone, I’m going to hopefully be installing my carbureted 351w into my 4cyl 82 mustang in the next month or so and was hoping to get some advice. I’d like to preface this by saying this is the first time I’ve done any job like this so my experience is somewhat limited, however I am pretty handy, if I do say so myself hehe...

First, when I get ready to put the engine in, I was wonder what the best route would be with regards to the transmission, tko600. Should I do just the engine/bellhousing on its own and then install the transmission after the engine has been bolted down? Or would the engine/ tranny combo actually fit if I were to try to install it all at once? I would much rather do the latter, but I’m a little worried about clearance issues.

Secondly, I have a B&M 144cfm blower to go with this engine, therefore the compression ratio is 8.2:1 BUT I was wondering if I should try to get the engine up and running with just an intake and carb first to make things easier, especially during break in of the flat tappet cam, or should I just go all in at once and try to set up the blower at the same time? Also with a compression ratio that low would the car even be drivable?

I do know a couple people that are pretty experienced with older cars and will definitely be calling on their help, but ideally I would like to try to do as much of this stuff myself, especially without having it towed to a shop lol.

Thank you in advance for your help!
 

