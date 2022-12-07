808hyperstang93
May 8, 2018
- 28
- 5
- 13
Hey guys...
I currently have a supercharged 302 in my 1993 Notch. I currently run a V3 Vortech supercharger and I want to transfer that over to the 351. I need different mounting brackets for the supercharger. Anyone know where they make brackets for the V3 to mount to a 351W.
Thanks
