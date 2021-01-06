I have a 1996 Mustang GT, 4.6L of course.

It is bone stock, aside from interior.

I have had issues with the car burning up alternators in just a couple of days at the most. this is the 3rd alternator in one month. I cannot figure out what is causing it, Ive checked fusible links and fuses, Wiring looks good. 0GA from alternator to Power block, 0 gauge grounds everywhere. I bought a bunch of 0ga black wires with lugs and just put them all over the place ( engine to chassis- battery to chassis) . It has a rotted trunk, not sure if there is wires back there to cause an issue ( i dont see wires back there)



The Battery gauge drops literally in a matter of seconds to right above the 8 miraculously able to start the engine and then the battery light is solid lit.