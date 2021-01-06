Electrical 4.6 96GT Buring alternators in a matter of 1 day of driving

9

96GTMike

New Member
Jan 5, 2021
1
0
0
25
Newport TN
I have a 1996 Mustang GT, 4.6L of course.
It is bone stock, aside from interior.
I have had issues with the car burning up alternators in just a couple of days at the most. this is the 3rd alternator in one month. I cannot figure out what is causing it, Ive checked fusible links and fuses, Wiring looks good. 0GA from alternator to Power block, 0 gauge grounds everywhere. I bought a bunch of 0ga black wires with lugs and just put them all over the place ( engine to chassis- battery to chassis) . It has a rotted trunk, not sure if there is wires back there to cause an issue ( i dont see wires back there)

The Battery gauge drops literally in a matter of seconds to right above the 8 miraculously able to start the engine and then the battery light is solid lit.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Electrical Need Help
Replies
15
Views
561
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Electrical Alternator not charging
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
SHOme
S
T
Mach 1 Sudden Loss & Regain of Power while Driving - I believe electrical (PCM power)
Replies
5
Views
844
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
texas_snake
T
R
04 Mustang GT Voltage/Electrical Issues
Replies
3
Views
588
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
Lawdawg86
Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue
Replies
10
Views
504
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
Top Bottom