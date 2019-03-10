429MII
Active Member
-
- Mar 10, 2019
-
- 176
-
- 169
-
- 53
-
- 57
Hey just joined the site.
Building a 1978 Mustang. Should be fun.
Has a 1970 429 CJ and will have a new 31 spline close ratio top loader once it arrives. Got a 9" built for it 35 spline locker 3.70 gears.Built it for maximum room in factory wheel wells which are actually pretty big. Diff ended up being shortened about 2" Complete cal track set up on rear with Cal trac mono leaf springs.
Not tubbed, trying to leave wheel wells stock. Converted to 5 lug wheels all around. 14X6 in front 15 x 9.5 in rear. BFG 205 front 255/60 rear. Currently Frame connectors on order and will have a roll bar 4 point kinda like a stock 69 shelby style.
Car is rust free, was (is) white with black interior 302 auto with a/c car originally. Thinking either white or maybe gulf stream aqua...not sure yet long way to go before paint.
Engine is set back about a foot in chassis. gaping hole where firewall used to be right now, but still in fab stage.
Using an aluminum engine plate for engine mounting,
Planning on fibreglass mid tuck front and rear bumpers and a fibreglass hood. have to devise some sort of scoop as air filter sits above hood height.
Well just thought I would say hello, Now I'm gonna poke around on the site.
Mark
Building a 1978 Mustang. Should be fun.
Has a 1970 429 CJ and will have a new 31 spline close ratio top loader once it arrives. Got a 9" built for it 35 spline locker 3.70 gears.Built it for maximum room in factory wheel wells which are actually pretty big. Diff ended up being shortened about 2" Complete cal track set up on rear with Cal trac mono leaf springs.
Not tubbed, trying to leave wheel wells stock. Converted to 5 lug wheels all around. 14X6 in front 15 x 9.5 in rear. BFG 205 front 255/60 rear. Currently Frame connectors on order and will have a roll bar 4 point kinda like a stock 69 shelby style.
Car is rust free, was (is) white with black interior 302 auto with a/c car originally. Thinking either white or maybe gulf stream aqua...not sure yet long way to go before paint.
Engine is set back about a foot in chassis. gaping hole where firewall used to be right now, but still in fab stage.
Using an aluminum engine plate for engine mounting,
Planning on fibreglass mid tuck front and rear bumpers and a fibreglass hood. have to devise some sort of scoop as air filter sits above hood height.
Well just thought I would say hello, Now I'm gonna poke around on the site.
Mark