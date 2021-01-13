5w-20 or 5w-30? doesn't matter, right?

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
94
2
9
Hi all,
95 gt, H/C/I mods
I needed some oil, for some reason I bought and added some Mobil1 Full synthetic 5w-20 and apparently, 5w-30 is what I am supposed to use.
As far as I know, this isn't a problem at all, but, I don't know much.
So, this isn't a problem at all, or do I need to stop driving the car immediately until I change the oil, or is it somewhere in between?
I live in new jersey in case it matters and it's winter here now.

thanks
 

