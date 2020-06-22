62 falcon with Fox guts build

As suggested I am starting a thread on my build. Let me start with a quick rundown.

62 Falcon 2dr with the Deluxe trim. It was born in San Jose with a 144/Fordomatic, and lived all it life in So Cal. My Son bought it for his High School transportation and we went through it to make it a driver. He drove it into his 20s until his living situation changed and he asked if I would store it for him. I said I'd rather buy it from him than store it. He accepted my offer and the work soon began. He had done little more than feed it during the time he owned it and it showed. It has been a steady improvement project from the first week. Trans planted 250/C4 which led to an 8" rear end. I did bodywork and paint, rebuilt the 250, then decided on the Mustang II front end. The 250 doesn't leave enough room for AC so that justified a 5.0. EFI and an overdrive trans for best economy and ease of driving. So here I am today with a freshened up non HO 5.0 on the engine stand waiting for a stock HO cam so I can test fire it before I put it in the car. I've been lurking here for a while and have most of the anticipated bugs worked out. I'll figure out how to get some pics up and go from there.